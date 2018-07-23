Police investigate stabbing at Kitchener's Victoria Park

Police were on the scene at Victoria Park this afternoon, investigating a stabbing which left one male with stab wounds.
The suspect in the incident is described as male, black, 55 to 60 years old and was riding a white mountain bike, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Twitter account.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Currently on scene at Victoria Park in Kitchener investigating an altercation that left one male with stab wounds. Suspect is described as male, black, 55-60 years old, with a white hat, light blue shirt & riding a white mountain bike. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. pic.twitter.com/71CPwlcazJ
— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) July 23, 2018
