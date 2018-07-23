Police on scene at Victoria Park following stabbing

Police are on the scene at Victoria Park this afternoon, investigating a stabbing which left one male with stab wounds.

The suspect in the incident is described as male, black, 55-60 year-old and is riding a white mountain bike, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Twitter account.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.