Man allegedly found masturbating in music studio

While they went looking for the alleged squatter who fled down the nearby train tracks, one band member checked on the studio space and noticed the missing guitar, bass and the empty bottle of Lagavulin scotch.

They ended up finding him just a few hundred metres away, but he denied taking the missing items.

“Nobody wanted to beat him up and get arrested for beating him up, so we just kind of had to let him go,” said McKay.

The next day, McKay said the man returned to the studio and was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police.

At this point, no one knew anything about the squatter, aside from his first name being Dom. When the group returned to the studio, they turned on a computer, where they found Cignelli logged into his Facebook and Plenty of Fish account.

The group suspects the man entered the studio through an open window that was accessible from the fire escape on the outside of the building.

While Cignelli has been arrested, the two items — the guitar and bass — have not been recovered and he has not been charged in relation to those thefts. The guitar has the most sentimental value of the three, as it is a custom-made piece by one of the band members.

The guitar has a Stratocaster shape with black marks on it due to the lacquer not being completely cured before it was used.

The word “Phoenix,” the guitar’s name, is painted on the headstock.

As the band, ... And More, works toward its next show at Chainsaw in Waterloo on Aug. 3, it's time to recover.

“We missed out on practices that we need to make up, but we’re also kind of freaked out,” said McKay. “We’re just trying to keep the morale up.”