Man allegedly found masturbating in music studio

When Rebecca McKay went to her band’s studio last week, she found something she never expected.
A man, shirtless and sweating, allegedly masturbating to pornography on the band’s computer was sitting on the couch in the mixing room. He quickly tried to come up with a cover story about why he was in the studio — he said he was renting the space.
The man eventually fled the space, but was tracked down by members of the band and questioned about a custom guitar that went missing, as well as an expensive bottle of scotch.
Dominic Cignelli was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police the next day when he returned to the studio space.
The band’s space, located at Breithaupt and Duke streets, had not been visited since about a week prior. It’s generally used for recording, practicing and jamming for two local bands.
When McKay arrived for a band practice, she noticed a foul smell. The studio has a mud room and hangout room before the mixing room, which is located at the back of the space.
“I walked in the board mixing room and there is this dude, shirt off, sweaty as hell and I don’t recognize him,” said McKay, adding that sometimes users of the space will bring their friends. “He was watching porn on our computer.”
McKay said the man then started smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine, while they discussed why he should — or shouldn’t — be in the studio.
McKay, who was admittedly squeamish at the sight of the man, fled quickly.
It was then that McKay called her bandmates, but there was no answer. She then sent a message to the band’s BlackBerry Messenger group and they responded almost immediately, telling her to go to a safe place and wait for them to arrive.
While they went looking for the alleged squatter who fled down the nearby train tracks, one band member checked on the studio space and noticed the missing guitar, bass and the empty bottle of Lagavulin scotch.
They ended up finding him just a few hundred metres away, but he denied taking the missing items.
“Nobody wanted to beat him up and get arrested for beating him up, so we just kind of had to let him go,” said McKay.
The next day, McKay said the man returned to the studio and was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police.
At this point, no one knew anything about the squatter, aside from his first name being Dom. When the group returned to the studio, they turned on a computer, where they found Cignelli logged into his Facebook and Plenty of Fish account.
The group suspects the man entered the studio through an open window that was accessible from the fire escape on the outside of the building.
While Cignelli has been arrested, the two items — the guitar and bass — have not been recovered and he has not been charged in relation to those thefts. The guitar has the most sentimental value of the three, as it is a custom-made piece by one of the band members.
The guitar has a Stratocaster shape with black marks on it due to the lacquer not being completely cured before it was used.
The word “Phoenix,” the guitar’s name, is painted on the headstock.
As the band, ... And More, works toward its next show at Chainsaw in Waterloo on Aug. 3, it's time to recover.
“We missed out on practices that we need to make up, but we’re also kind of freaked out,” said McKay. “We’re just trying to keep the morale up.”
When Rebecca McKay went to her band’s studio last week, she found something she never expected.
A man, shirtless and sweating, allegedly masturbating to pornography on the band’s computer was sitting on the couch in the mixing room. He quickly tried to come up with a cover story about why he was in the studio — he said he was renting the space.
The man eventually fled the space, but was tracked down by members of the band and questioned about a custom guitar that went missing, as well as an expensive bottle of scotch.
Dominic Cignelli was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police the next day when he returned to the studio space.
The band’s space, located at Breithaupt and Duke streets, had not been visited since about a week prior. It’s generally used for recording, practicing and jamming for two local bands.
When McKay arrived for a band practice, she noticed a foul smell. The studio has a mud room and hangout room before the mixing room, which is located at the back of the space.
“I walked in the board mixing room and there is this dude, shirt off, sweaty as hell and I don’t recognize him,” said McKay, adding that sometimes users of the space will bring their friends. “He was watching porn on our computer.”
McKay said the man then started smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine, while they discussed why he should — or shouldn’t — be in the studio.
McKay, who was admittedly squeamish at the sight of the man, fled quickly.
It was then that McKay called her bandmates, but there was no answer. She then sent a message to the band’s BlackBerry Messenger group and they responded almost immediately, telling her to go to a safe place and wait for them to arrive.
While they went looking for the alleged squatter who fled down the nearby train tracks, one band member checked on the studio space and noticed the missing guitar, bass and the empty bottle of Lagavulin scotch.
They ended up finding him just a few hundred metres away, but he denied taking the missing items.
“Nobody wanted to beat him up and get arrested for beating him up, so we just kind of had to let him go,” said McKay.
The next day, McKay said the man returned to the studio and was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police.
At this point, no one knew anything about the squatter, aside from his first name being Dom. When the group returned to the studio, they turned on a computer, where they found Cignelli logged into his Facebook and Plenty of Fish account.
The group suspects the man entered the studio through an open window that was accessible from the fire escape on the outside of the building.
While Cignelli has been arrested, the two items — the guitar and bass — have not been recovered and he has not been charged in relation to those thefts. The guitar has the most sentimental value of the three, as it is a custom-made piece by one of the band members.
The guitar has a Stratocaster shape with black marks on it due to the lacquer not being completely cured before it was used.
The word “Phoenix,” the guitar’s name, is painted on the headstock.
As the band, ... And More, works toward its next show at Chainsaw in Waterloo on Aug. 3, it's time to recover.
“We missed out on practices that we need to make up, but we’re also kind of freaked out,” said McKay. “We’re just trying to keep the morale up.”
When Rebecca McKay went to her band’s studio last week, she found something she never expected.
A man, shirtless and sweating, allegedly masturbating to pornography on the band’s computer was sitting on the couch in the mixing room. He quickly tried to come up with a cover story about why he was in the studio — he said he was renting the space.
The man eventually fled the space, but was tracked down by members of the band and questioned about a custom guitar that went missing, as well as an expensive bottle of scotch.
Dominic Cignelli was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police the next day when he returned to the studio space.
The band’s space, located at Breithaupt and Duke streets, had not been visited since about a week prior. It’s generally used for recording, practicing and jamming for two local bands.
When McKay arrived for a band practice, she noticed a foul smell. The studio has a mud room and hangout room before the mixing room, which is located at the back of the space.
“I walked in the board mixing room and there is this dude, shirt off, sweaty as hell and I don’t recognize him,” said McKay, adding that sometimes users of the space will bring their friends. “He was watching porn on our computer.”
McKay said the man then started smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine, while they discussed why he should — or shouldn’t — be in the studio.
McKay, who was admittedly squeamish at the sight of the man, fled quickly.
It was then that McKay called her bandmates, but there was no answer. She then sent a message to the band’s BlackBerry Messenger group and they responded almost immediately, telling her to go to a safe place and wait for them to arrive.
While they went looking for the alleged squatter who fled down the nearby train tracks, one band member checked on the studio space and noticed the missing guitar, bass and the empty bottle of Lagavulin scotch.
They ended up finding him just a few hundred metres away, but he denied taking the missing items.
“Nobody wanted to beat him up and get arrested for beating him up, so we just kind of had to let him go,” said McKay.
The next day, McKay said the man returned to the studio and was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police.
At this point, no one knew anything about the squatter, aside from his first name being Dom. When the group returned to the studio, they turned on a computer, where they found Cignelli logged into his Facebook and Plenty of Fish account.
The group suspects the man entered the studio through an open window that was accessible from the fire escape on the outside of the building.
While Cignelli has been arrested, the two items — the guitar and bass — have not been recovered and he has not been charged in relation to those thefts. The guitar has the most sentimental value of the three, as it is a custom-made piece by one of the band members.
The guitar has a Stratocaster shape with black marks on it due to the lacquer not being completely cured before it was used.
The word “Phoenix,” the guitar’s name, is painted on the headstock.
As the band, ... And More, works toward its next show at Chainsaw in Waterloo on Aug. 3, it's time to recover.
“We missed out on practices that we need to make up, but we’re also kind of freaked out,” said McKay. “We’re just trying to keep the morale up.”