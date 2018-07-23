Former union head at the City of Kitchener pleads guilty to fraud

"This will provide for some closure," said Justin Harris, president of CUPE Local 791.

"The executive that has taken over has a commitment to be transparent to the members and to ensure that this sort of things never happens again. We want members to feel their money is in the right place, and will never be misspent in any way, shape or form."

Harris said the union has worked hard to restore trust among members that their dues aren't being misused. That includes an end to union-issued credit cards, and more rigid accounting policies around expenses.

The local represents about 370 inside office, clerical and technical staff, plus another 180 members in the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network.

"Hopefully, through this they can trust that the executive is looking out for their best interests. We want them to have faith in us that their money will not ever be used in any fraudulent way, ever again," Harris said.

Ellis, who ran unsuccessfully for the NDP nomination in Kitchener-Conestoga for the 2007 provincial election, had previously said she was a victim of union politics.

She says she always put union members' best interests first.

"To the union local, I can say that I always had their best interests at heart. There was never a personal agenda. Most of the handful of members (out of hundreds) who attended meetings are well aware of that," Ellis said.

"This has been an unfortunate situation. At this point in time, I'm moving forward with the full confidence of those closest to me."

The City of Kitchener, meanwhile, said it reviewed Ellis' employment at city hall after the allegations came to light, and believes there isn't any cause for concern with public funds.

"When the allegations about Ms. Ellis came to light last year, the City reviewed the scope of her staff responsibilities and were satisfied that there are proper controls in place to protect the city from similar activity," spokesperson Victoria Raab said in an email.

"Unless new information comes forward from Waterloo Regional Police to suggest we review further, we are satisfied that this matter is closed."

