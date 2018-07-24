Goldfish crackers recalled due to salmonella

OTTAWA — A brand of Pepperidge Farm goldfish crackers are being recalled due to salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers sold in both 180-gram and 69-gram packages are being recalled.

The larger packages bear product codes listing several dates for next January and February while the smaller packages display dates for January only.

The CFIA says the recall, initiated by the Campbell Company of Canada, was triggered by a similar action taken in another country.