Kitchener man charged with impaired driving following early July collision

A 41-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision from earlier in July near Guelph.

Robert Tonkovic’s black sedan reportedly entered the ditch, prompting the start of the fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 5.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of the collision on White Law Road 34, and officers suspected Tonkovic had been impaired by alcohol.

Tonkovic was arrested and has since been charged with impaired driving. Tonkovic’s license has been suspended 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days as a result of the charge.