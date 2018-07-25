Toronto wants Ottawa to ban city handgun sales

A fountain in the Alexander the Great Parkette has become one of the main places for people to leave flowers, candles and messages.

"The people here are very friendly and it's a very loving community," said Marlene Julien. "What I see here is very touching."

She said it's important that the community comes together because residents of Greektown need support and positivity.

"We really need to embrace the opportunity to make a change," said Julien. "We just need to bring back our peaceful Toronto that we had before."

On Tuesday evening, heavy rain and a thunderstorm forced pedestrians to seek shelter in restaurants and bars on the Danforth.

7 Numbers restaurant at Danforth Avenue and Bowden Street was packed with customers happily drinking and eating, with occasional mention of the gunman who was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with police just steps away.

Earl D'Almeida said he felt it was important to eat at a restaurant on the Danforth to support the community and local businesses.

"We're here to show that we're not scared and that we're going to pick ourselves up and the community up."

Activity in the area had largely come to a halt after Faisal Hussain, 29, fired indiscriminately at pedestrians and restaurant patrons.

He died after an exchange of gunfire with police but investigators have yet to say whether he took his own life or was killed by police.

Another vigil is set for tonight. Residents are set to meet at a local church before walking along the same stretch of road where Fallon and Kozis were killed, and 13 others were wounded.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Kozis was identified on Monday. In fact, she was identified Tuesday.

By The Canadian Press