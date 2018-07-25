Waterloo Region's labour force is shrinking despite growing population, job opportunities

Anecdotally, she hears from various service providers about a general malaise and sense of entitlement among young job seekers and believes a big part of the problem is manifested in false expectations set out for them by parents and educators.

They're told they have a good education and should get a high-paying position, which results in recent grads with only summer job experience applying for management and supervisor roles, "holding out for something better," Simpson said.

Many people applying for those middle jobs aren't qualified for them, she added. "They still have to start at the bottom and gain experience."

There are many more people with university degrees these days than there are jobs requiring them, and teachers and educators at post-secondary institutions perpetuate the problem because they want bums in seats, she said.

"You just have to look at some of the programs at colleges in social services. They've got full classes each year, but how many social services jobs can there possibly be? The Region of Waterloo only has like 200 people in that department, and they're there for a long time."

The rate for students finding work in the field six months after graduation is just 17 per cent in some programs, while other fields boast rates of close to 100 per cent, Simpson said.

Meanwhile, drywall companies are bringing in foreign tradespeople.

"Why aren't there people here interested in that kind of work?" Simpson wonders.

She said immigrants and refugees are often tenacious about finding employment and are filling in the gaps for many companies that are desperate for workers on factory floors.

"Thousands and thousands" of opportunities abound in the manufacturing, retail, construction and transportation industries, Simpson said, and while many of them are entry level, they hold more potential than some people think.

Some manufacturers offer fully paid apprenticeships. Jobs in retail sales are often with companies that have "mega structures" above them that can lead opportunities in upper management, even creative branding.

With many older people leaving the workforce, senior positions will be coming open in the foreseeable future, Simpson said. Post-secondary education often comes into play down the line in the form of a promotion, once a person learns the company and its operations.

Yet many companies are struggling to find dependable workers, with some reporting that their new hires don't even show up for shifts.

"Some are now saying, 'When can you work, we'll fit you in,' but you can't run an economy like that," Simpson said.

"Industry is getting to that point, saying if our people won't do it, we'll have to find people that will, and I don't know what kind of impact that's going to have on the community. There needs to be research done to determine why this is happening, and I'm certainly going to use as much of the data we have access to over the summer and the fall to try and get a handle on this."

It's something you wouldn't expect to see in Waterloo Region, Simpson concluded.

"I don't know whether it's just reflected here, or whether this is a phenomenon that may start showing up in other communities, but we're doing something wrong," she said.

"We've got all these jobs and we've got all these people who are not looking for work that potentially in the past would have been looking for work. Why aren't they now?"



