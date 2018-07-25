Why aren't Waterloo's King Street bike lanes protected?

The newly-unveiled King Street bike lanes are not protected from the road for the safety of the cyclists and to decrease obstacles, according to Region of Waterloo staff.
With criticism mounting on social media over the design of the streetscape project, which separated bike lanes from the road, many are reporting unsafe conditions. In one case, a photo was posted on Twitter of a young girl who had to swerve around a truck that parked on the bike lane illegally.
"Dad, it wasn't my fault. The guy just came in". Parents, I will let you judge the design. Is there a way to reduce potential mixing of cars/cyclists? @citywaterloo @DaveJaworsky @RegionWaterloo @Cycle_WR @TravelWiseWR #physicalbarrier #planters #protected pic.twitter.com/UBEbIF9Nr1
— Scott Weldon (@s_weldon) July 23, 2018
There are signs around the bike lanes indicating that there is no parking or stopping allowed, but motorists continue to use it to park or stop on a regular basis.
Eric Saunderson, the project manager for the Region of Waterloo, said there are two main reasons that bollards, essentially metal poles, weren’t used in the design.
“It creates another obstacle for cyclists,” said Saunderson, adding that the design was developed from extensive feedback from the cycling community.
“(Feedback) really has steered the direction of this project and the outcome.”
Bollards also cause issues with maintenance, such as snow removal and street cleaning.
A raised curb causes similar challenges, said Saunderson.
When the project was first planned, regional staff consulted international bodies, as well as the National Association and City Transportation Officials to determine the best — and safest — design for the bike lanes, said Saunderson.
While both the City of Waterloo and the region are unable to do more in terms of infrastructure to keep vehicles off the bike lanes, Saunderson said if there are instances of motorists endangering cyclists, they need to be reported to either bylaw or the police.
“It’s a real safety concern that a motorist has endangered a cyclist and it should be reported,” said Saunderson.
The project, which took more than a year to complete, is still awaiting a final layer of asphalt. Once that asphalt is laid — likely in August — bright green paint will be added to the bike lanes around intersections.
