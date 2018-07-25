Toromont's Q2 surprise helps stock hit record

TORONTO — Toromont Industries Ltd. stock soared to an all-time high Wednesday, a day after the Caterpillar equipment distributor beat analysts estimates with a 67 per cent increase in second-quarter profit.

Its shares were up nearly 13 per cent at $64.95 during mid-afternoon trading Wednesday. Earlier, they hit a record intra-day high of $65.05, according to records going back 20 years.

The Toronto-based company — which has Caterpillar dealerships stretching from Newfoundland and Labrador to Manitoba and most of Nunavut — reported $67.6 million or 83 cents per share of net income for the second quarter.

That was up from $40.5 million or 52 cents per share for the second quarter of 2017, prior to Toromont's acquisition of the Hewitt Group last October.