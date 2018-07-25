Molotov cocktail thrown at store: police

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Police say they're trying to identify a person who threw a firebomb at a business east of Toronto early Wednesday morning.
Durham regional police say officers were called to a convenience store in Bowmanville, Ont., at about 4 a.m. to investigate a report someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the business.
They say a male suspect was seen throwing the firebomb, which landed in front of the store, creating a ball of flame.
Police say the fire did not result in any damage.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect who threw the incendiary device.
By The Canadian Press
