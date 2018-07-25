Richard Kachkar gets conditional discharge

TORONTO — A man found not criminally responsible for killing a Toronto police officer while driving a snowplow has received a conditional discharge.

The Ontario Review Board, which decides if and how not criminally responsible patients should be detained, ordered the conditional discharge for Richard Kachkar this month.

Kachkar was found not criminally responsible for killing Sgt. Ryan Russell with a stolen snow plow on Jan. 11, 2011.

Richard Schneider, chair of the board, said Kachkar had been living at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences.

The review board's decision means Kachkar has "been formally discharged from hospital" and can live in the community under the 10 conditions listed in the board's disposition, Schneider said.

Those conditions include reporting to a mental health facility every two weeks, not driving a vehicle and abstaining from drugs and alcohol. Kachkar has also been ordered not to posses any weapons.

"The order of business for us is to protect the public," Schneider said. "But with that in mind we have to impose what's known as the least onerous, least restrictive disposition. So if an accused can be managed safely in the community and mitigate whatever risk he poses in the community then clearly we wouldn't keep him in the hospital."

Schneider said last year Kachkar was "formally detained in hospital" and was allowed to leave under special circumstances.

People found not criminally responsible are subject to annual reviews where board members decide on privileges.

The review board system lets those people into the community - once they're deemed ready - for short periods of time under close supervision. If they do well, they can be granted more privileges at subsequent hearings. If not, the review board can order tighter supervision.