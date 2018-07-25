Strickland to run again for regional council

Sean Strickland is hoping for another four years at 150 Frederick Street.

The current Waterloo representative for regional council officially announced Wednesday that he will seek another term as councillor, touting his experience as the reason voters should have him back.

"Our region is going through a tremendous period of transition. We will elect a new regional chair and the municipality will also commission the new Ion rapid transit system. That's why it is important to elect experience people to help manage this transition," said Strickland in a press release.

Strickland started his political career in 1994 as a trustee for the Waterloo Region District School Board and won his first term on regional council in 1997.