Woman killed in Norfolk County crash

SIMCOE, Ont. — A 25-year-old woman is dead and a 23-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision near Simcoe, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Norfolk County OPP say at about 7:30 p.m., an SUV travelling east on McDowell Road West was turning left into a driveway when it was struck by a pickup truck also heading east.

Police say the crash occurred as the driver of the pickup tried to overtake vehicles ahead of him, causing both vehicles to crash into a ditch.

The woman driving the SUV died at the scene and her male passenger, also from Norfolk County, was airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital.