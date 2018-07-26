Canadian barred from U.S. for pot investments

The statement said working in the marijuana industry, either in the U.S. or Canada, can still affect a person's admissibility to the country.

"Determinations about admissibility are made on a case-by-case basis by a (customs and border protection)officer based on the facts and circumstances known to the officer at the time," the statement said.

Znaimer said he was told he can't appeal the border decision, but has another option.

"I will apply for a waiver," he said. "I have no idea what my chances are of getting that. My lawyer is hopeful."

Saunders, who is Znaimer's lawyer, said the waiver process can take up to one year to complete and cost about US$600 in fees plus legal costs. He said the waivers are not permanent and people will likely have to reapply.

Saunders said he started seeing business people being barred from the U.S. in April.

"They said he was aiding and abetting the U.S. marijuana industry because of his investments," he said.

Znaimer said Canadians with any ties to the marijuana business in the U.S. should be wary about crossing the border.

"One distinction being made is that so far Homeland Security only seems to be interested in Canadians with some involvement in cannabis in the U.S.," said Znaimer.

Jordan Sinclair, a spokesman for Canopy Growth, the world's largest medical marijuana company, said facing a border ban is concerning, but it hasn't been an issue with anyone at the Smiths Falls, Ont., company.

"We've never had any challenges at the border," he said. "When I'm asked at the border what I do for a living, I tell them I work for a cannabis company, a federally regulated one."

Canopy Growth became the first cannabis-producing company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange last May.

Former B.C. health minister Terry Lake, who now works for a Quebec-based medical marijuana company, said it is worrisome crossing the border for Canadians involved in the legal marijuana industry.

"I'm hoping to run in the Las Vegas half marathon in November," he said. "I would like to be able to cross the border without worry."

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press