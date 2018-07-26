TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say a 54-year-old from Caledon, Ont., has been charged in the drowning death last year of Toronto high school student Jeremiah Perry.
TORONTO — An Ontario teacher is facing a criminal charge in the 2017 drowning death of a 15-year-old high school student.
Provincial police spokeswoman Const. Catherine Yarmel says the man was responsible for co-ordinating the canoe trip on which Jeremiah Perry died and taught at the high school the teen attended at the time of his death.
Perry was on a school trip with other students from C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate when he went for an evening swim and disappeared underwater in early July.
The Toronto District School Board said weeks later that Perry was among 15 of 32 students on the trip who had not passed a mandatory swim test and apologized to the teen's family.
Yarmel says 54-year-old Nicholas Mills of Caledon, Ont. is facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death.
The school board was not immediately offer comment on the charge.
