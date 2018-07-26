Officials suspect algae in three dogs' deaths

Owner Shawn McFadden said Thursday that the puppy was happily playing in the river for about 20 minutes, got out and went back to the family's trailer when she started convulsing and vomiting before he rushed her to the veterinarian.

"I tried to bring her to the animal hospital and she died on the way, within a half hour," he said. "It was your classic seizure, like convulsing, eyes rolling and she went limp and it was quite something."

McFadden said they are awaiting test results to try to identify the cause, but that could take a couple of weeks. He added that he didn't notice anything unusual on the water's surface and the family has been going there for years with their dogs without incident.

"It's never been an issue and there was no reason to suspect anything," he said. "For us, it's just a waiting game to find out what happened."

Goltz stressed that they have not yet confirmed the deaths are linked to algal toxicity, but he is advising people to keep their pets and children out of water near the two sites and anywhere where there is a green scum on the water's surface.

According to the province's website, blue-green algae are photosynthetic bacterial organisms that occur naturally in lakes, rivers and wetlands. Depending on conditions, they can quickly form a bloom and produce toxins.

Goltz said exposure to a toxin can cause a host of symptoms in dogs since there are so many different species of the bacteria that produces the toxins. They can include excessive salivation, weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, seizures and death. They can all occur within minutes of exposure, he said. In people, symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, numbness and abdominal cramps, amongst others.

Goltz said he's only seen one dog fatality in the province linked to algal bloom toxins. In 2010, a five-and-a-half-month-old Labrador retriever suffered hyper-salivation, red and rolling eyes, staggering and vomiting before laying down and dying, all within a half hour of being in the water.

Paul Bradley, a spokesman for the Health Department, said crews planned to visit and assess the two sites to determine if they need to take water samples for testing.

He said there are 14 sites with confirmed algal blooms, mostly in provincial lakes.

- By Alison Auld in Halifax

By The Canadian Press