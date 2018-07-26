Toronto's main stock index up on energy sector

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose on the strength of the energy sector, while U.S. markets were mixed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained 34.97 points to 16,455.73.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 112.97 points to 25,527.07. The S&P 500 index shed 8.63 points to 2,837.44 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 80.06 points to 7,852.18.
The Canadian dollar averaged 76.54 cents US, up 0.13 of a U.S. cent.
The September crude contract rose 31 cents to US$69.61 per barrel and the September natural gas contract advanced a penny to US$2.76 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract fell US$6.10 to US$1,225.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.82 a pound.
By The Canadian Press
