Man shot during argument in Oshawa, Ont.

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a man is recovering after being shot during an argument in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police say they were called to a hospital early Thursday morning after a man arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man had been visiting a friend and got into an argument with a man in a vehicle parked outside.

It's alleged the man in the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the victim as he tried to run away.