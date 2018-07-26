UPDATE: Kitchener man charged with attempted murder in Grey County

GREY COUNTY, ON—A man has been charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting that sent one victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Christopher Nevius, 31, of Kitchener has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in a Walkerton court July 27.
Shots were fired near Dornoch in the early morning on July 26.
The Glenelg-Holland Townline from Veteran's Road South to Townsend Lake Road as well as Dutch Line are currently blocked off.
Police are asking residents to avoid this area.
"At this time, we believe the suspect and the victim knew each other," said West Grey OPP spokesperson Cory Trainor. "There is no immediate danger to the public."
Trainor said police believe a handgun was used.
Anyone with information is being asked to call WGPS at 519-371-6911 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
