UPDATE: Kitchener man charged with attempted murder in Grey County

GREY COUNTY, ON—A man has been charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting that sent one victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Christopher Nevius, 31, of Kitchener has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in a Walkerton court July 27.

Shots were fired near Dornoch in the early morning on July 26.

The Glenelg-Holland Townline from Veteran's Road South to Townsend Lake Road as well as Dutch Line are currently blocked off.