UPDATE: West Grey shooter arrested in 'high risk' takedown in Kitchener

THE MUNICIPALITY OF WEST GREY, ON—Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in a high-risk takedown on Bridge St. E. in Kitchener after the suspect fired shots in the early morning on July 26 near Dornoch, in the Municipality of West Grey.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Christopher Nevius, 31, of Kitchener has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of discharge firearm with intent. He is scheduled to appear in a Walkerton court July 27.

During the arrest, Waterloo Regional Police seized three loaded handguns, rounds of ammunition, a large quantity of cash, suspected methamphetamine and pills.