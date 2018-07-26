BREAKING NEWS: Body found in Kitchener's Steckel Park

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a body was found today shortly after noon by hikers in Steckel Park in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road.

According to police spokesperson Cherri Greeno, a pathologist is en route to determine time and cause of death, and she added police suspect the body has been there for some time.

The age and gender of the deceased is not known at this time.

"Major Crime is currently on scene. The area will be closed off for some time, and we are asking people to avoid the area," added Greeno.