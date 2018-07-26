UPDATED: Woman found dead in Steckle Park

The body found in Kitchener on Thursday was that of a woman, according to police.

Waterloo Regional Police Service are still investigating after a body was found after noon by hikers in Steckle Park in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road.

The body was sent to to Hamilton to determine the cause and time of death.

According to police spokesperson Cherri Greeno, the police suspect the body had been there for some time.