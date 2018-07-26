Timeline of the Jeremiah Perry case

An Ontario teacher has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a student died on a field trip to a provincial park last summer. Jeremiah Perry, 15, was with other students from Toronto's C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute when he went for an evening swim and disappeared underwater. Here is a timeline of events in the case:

July 4, 2017 — Perry goes missing during an evening swim with a group of classmates during a school trip to Algonquin Provincial Park.

July 5, 2017 — Perry's body is found by the Ontario Provincial Police's underwater rescue unit in Big Trout Lake. The Toronto District School Board launches an internal investigation.

July 11, 2017 — Nicholas Mills, a teacher from Perry's school, is placed on home assignment.