Former Kitchener mayor Rosenberg running for Toronto council seat

Former Kitchener mayor Morley Rosenberg has registered to run for Toronto's Ward 35 council seat in this year's municipal election.
The 81-year-old former lawyer, who has resided in Toronto's east end for the past 36 years, served on Kitchener council for nine years, from 1968 to 1976, during which time he chaired the city's planning committee. He was elected councillor at age 31 and became mayor in 1977, serving until 1982 when he moved to Toronto to become a member of the former Ontario Municipal Board.
"I think I still have something to contribute," he said, when reached at home earlier this week.
Rosenberg's announcement came just days after the mass shooting on Toronto's Danforth last Sunday that killed two people and injured 13. He says keeping Toronto safe is his first priority.
"I am very concerned about the increase in violent crimes, easy accessibility to illegal weapons and related issues of mental health," he said in a press release. "My 36 years of public service will help me address the concerns of the residents relating to issues such as traffic, transportation, housing and crime."
Between 2011-2015, Rosenberg served as a member of Toronto's committee of adjustment.
Some Kitchener residents might remember Rosenberg for his campaign to save the historic Kitchener city hall and Mennonite farmers' market. He was also one of the founders of the Kitchener-Waterloo Bilingual School and initiated a city-wide plan in Kitchener to provide more daycare spaces in existing churches.
