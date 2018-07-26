Former Kitchener mayor Rosenberg running for Toronto council seat

Former Kitchener mayor Morley Rosenberg has registered to run for Toronto's Ward 35 council seat in this year's municipal election.

The 81-year-old former lawyer, who has resided in Toronto's east end for the past 36 years, served on Kitchener council for nine years, from 1968 to 1976, during which time he chaired the city's planning committee. He was elected councillor at age 31 and became mayor in 1977, serving until 1982 when he moved to Toronto to become a member of the former Ontario Municipal Board.

"I think I still have something to contribute," he said, when reached at home earlier this week.

Rosenberg's announcement came just days after the mass shooting on Toronto's Danforth last Sunday that killed two people and injured 13. He says keeping Toronto safe is his first priority.