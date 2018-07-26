Waterloo Regional Police execute high-risk takedown

Waterloo Regional Police is reporting on Twitter that a man is in custody after a high-risk arrest near Bridgeport Road and Lancaster this evening.

The man was wanted in connection with an attempted-murder investigation in West Grey. OPP there allege a man was shot this morning and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Three loaded handguns, ammunition and cash were seized by the Emergency Response Team.

Christopher Nevius, 31, of Kitchener has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in a Walkerton court July 27.