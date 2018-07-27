40 candidates to vie for 11 seats on Kitchener council

It appears as though 40 candidates will vie for 11 seats on Kitchener council in this year's municipal election.

The deadline to register passed at 2 p.m. Friday, though city clerk Christine Tarling said the municipality has until 4 p.m. Monday to certify all candidates. The final and official list of candidates will be available after that time.

Despite a relatively thin slate of candidates in the weeks leading up to the election, more than a dozen candidates have entered their respective electoral races in the past week or so, with each ward now having at least two candidates.

The only current council members not to seek reelection were Ward 4 Coun. Yvonne Fernandes and Ward 9 Coun. Frank Etherington, who in an online blog posted earlier this month extended a heartfelt thanks to those voters who supported him the past two years.

"I'm leaving because I believe two council terms, adding up to eight years, are enough to learn and get a few issues accomplished," he wrote. "I'm convinced, as difficult as it is to give up the position, anything beyond two terms risks becoming a merely an ego trip in elections made easier by incumbency."

Fernandes made her intentions clear during an interview with the Post earlier this month, citing a divide a council that has made decision-making difficult for her personally.

The municipal election is Oct. 22. Residents can check to see if they're on the voters' list by logging on to www.voterlookup.ca, where they can also add themselves to the list and update their information, particularly if they have moved to or within the area since 2014, Tarling said.

The current list of candidates is as follows:

MAYOR

Narine Dat Sookram