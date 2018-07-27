N.B. Speaker asked to apologize after probe

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of New Brunswick's legislature is being asked to apologize and take anti-harassment and sensitivity training after a harassment investigation.

The province's Legislature Administration Committee voted along party lines Friday to sanction Speaker Chris Collins, after concluding based on a third-party investigation that harassment allegations were founded in part.

The allegations and complainant's name have never been publicly disclosed.

"Based on legal advice, the committee has determined that the appropriate sanctions in this matter are as follows: that Collins provide a written letter of apology addressed to the complainant within 30 days; and that Collins successfully complete anti-harassment and sensitivity training within 30 days," it said in a statement after a 90-minute meeting.

"The committee is satisfied that these are the appropriate measures to take in the circumstances, and the committee considers the matter now resolved."

His lawyer, T.J. Burke, said they would not be offering any comment Friday.

However, Green Leader David Coon said the committee had failed the victim.

"They did not provide a harassment-free, safe, workplace for an employee of the legislative assembly. Nor was effective and clear recourse provided for the victim by the LAC committee. We need to do both of those things," he said following the meeting.

Progressive Conservative member Ted Flemming said the vote was five to three, with the five Liberals voting in favour of the decision, and the three opposition members against it.

"We were just shut out. It was a real we and they. We were provided practically nothing in terms of information," Flemming said.