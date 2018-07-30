Communitech offering free public workshops

KITCHENER — Want to know how to build your own website? Or maybe you want to hear from some social media pros about building an online brand.

Communitech has got you covered. For the month of August, the tech hub is offering free public workshops.

Each class has space for 50 people to register and attend. The first workshop — Make a Website! — is on Aug. 7 and will offer one-on-one assistance from members of the tech community. Bring your laptop.

"What they'll be doing is just helping you troubleshoot," said Beisan Zubi, community relations manager. "We're kind of expecting a more beginner level of understanding of websites."

Other courses include Civics 101, which will include a panel of high school civics teachers and Waterloo Regional Council Chair Ken Seiling. They will try to answer all your questions about the municipal election and local politics.

There's also a Social Media Mixer and a workshop on improvisational skills that can help with public speaking and job interviews. The latter will be led by Matt White, co-founder of the not-for-profit theatre company Green Light Arts.

The idea behind the workshop offerings is to bring together the tech and non-tech communities, said Zubi.

"Sometimes it seems that tech is in a bit of a bubble, and it's hard to see what's going on and who's there and how they operate," she said. "I think a really big part of our role at Communitech is to break down those walls."

All the workshops will be held in Kitchener's Tannery building and food will be served at each event. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

Communitech is also asking that participants bring a cash donation for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.