Three die in plane bound for P.E.I.

A Maine airport manager says three people have died after a small plane that departed from Ontario bound for Prince Edward Island crashed during an attempted landing.

Jesse Crandall says witnesses saw the airplane pass over Greenville Municipal Airport, bank sharply and then descend suddenly to the ground on the approach to the runway.

He says he drove quickly to the airport just minutes after the mid-morning crash but first responders on the scene told him there were no survivors in the twin-engine propeller Aerostar AEST aircraft.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane had departed Pembroke, Ont., and was bound for Charlottetown.