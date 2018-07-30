'I was just dancing in the wrong spot': Concert goer claims unjust treatment by police

A Kitchener concert goer is claiming unfair treatment by the Waterloo Regional Police Service after he was arrested at a Wu-Tang Clan concert on Sunday night.

Dan Lauckner, who is a videographer at CTV Kitchener, tweeted about the incident, in which he claims he was injured by police.

"In a paddy wagon. My knee was bodied and I asked for help but they didn't do anything," said Lauckner in a Tweet. "My knee is still bleeding."

According to Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno, a number of concertgoers at Bingemans entered into the VIP area without proper permission. Police asked them to leave and when one person refused, they were removed.

Lauckner claimed that there was no sign that indicated it was a VIP-only section and did not sneak into the area.

"What the heck the treatment I faced from police was dispicable (sic). They could have easily just taken me out of whatever "VIP" was instead they dragged me out & hurt me & embarrassed me. That's no way to treat someone who's not intoxicated or on drugs. I was just dancing'n (sic) the wrong spot," said Lauckner on Twitter.

As for the treatment Lauckner claims he received, Greeno said the police have yet to receive a complaint.

"If someone has a complaint against the police service or a member of the police service, they are free to to submit a public complaint to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director," said Greeno.