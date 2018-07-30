Toronto Zoo identifies endangered bat

TORONTO — Researchers at the Toronto Zoo say they're excited to have captured several endangered bats in the Great Toronto Area this month.

The zoo's Native Bat Conservation Program says the northern myotis is one of four endangered bat species in Ontario.

They say the northern myotis weighs less than a toonie, roosts in trees and forage for food, picking their prey off of leaves and catching flying insects.

The zoo says there is little available data on the northern myotis' health or distribution in Ontario.