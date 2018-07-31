Waterloo, Kitchener drop in MoneySense's best place to live national rankings

Waterloo and Kitchener have both dropped in MoneySense’s annual study on the best places to live in Canada in 2018.

After being ranked 30th in 2017, Waterloo dropped 22 spots to No. 52 in the country while Kitchener is at No. 181, a three-spot drop from its 2017 ranking.

Meanwhile, Guelph is ranked 128th and Cambridge is No. 200 in 2018 in the ranking that was released Tuesday.

Ontario cities Oakville, Ottawa and Russell, south east of Ottawa, round out the top three. Ottawa was ranked No. 1 in 2017 while Oakville made the jump from 15th to the top spot.