Stabbing at Kitchener park where protesters set up tent city

KITCHENER — A man was stabbed in a downtown Kitchener park on Tuesday morning where protesters had set up a makeshift tent city.

At 12:30 a.m., an altercation broke out between two people at Sandhills Park at the corner of St. George and Peter streets in the Cedar Hill neighbourhood

One man was stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Cherri Greeno, Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson.

Police do not have a suspect.

The victim had set up a tent in the park as part of an annual protest meant to bring attention to a lack of affordable housing, said protester Julian Ichim.

"It's tragic that it happened," said Ichim of the stabbing. "It's an example of why there's a need for housing. People sleeping by themselves are often victims of violence and the fact that this violence happened, despite the fact that there were many people there, shows the need for a safe place for people to go."

On Monday evening, the group set up tents along a hill in the small park, tucked behind a number of homes in the city's downtown.

The protesters had just left the front lawn of a Waterloo Region building at Weber and Queen streets after they were told to vacate the property. Previous to that, they had set up camp in Victoria Park but were asked to leave by the city.

After the protesters set up camp in Sandhills Park on Monday, the City of Kitchener started to receive complaints from surrounding residents, said Gloria MacNeil, the city's director of bylaw enforcement. The protesters were given until noon on Tuesday to vacate.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, bylaw enforcement was at the park to ask the remaining protesters to pack up and leave.