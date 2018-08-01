Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Kitchener and Waterloo Region

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6, but the building will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.
POOLS
All outdoor pools will be open on Aug. 6 for drop-in recreational programming. All indoor pools will be closed on Aug. 6 for the holiday. Regularly scheduled programming will take place on Aug. 4 and 5, as all pools remain open on those days.
KITCHENER MARKET
The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, Aug. 5 and Monday, Aug. 6. The International Food Court re-opens as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m.
KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY
All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
All community centres will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.
THE AUD and ARENAS
The Aud and all city arenas will be closed Monday, Aug. 6, including the Activa Box Office at the Aud. However, the Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Aug. 6 for rentals.
BUDD PARK
Budd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.
Here’s a list of Region of Waterloo service changes for the Civic Day long weekend:
What’s open/not affected
• Regional of Waterloo Customer Service line Open 24/7- 519-575-4400
• Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday Schedule on Monday, Aug. 6. Plan ahead and pick up a day pass (single or family) at either the Charles or Ainslie transit terminals.
Charles Street Terminal
Monday, Aug. 6: Open - building hours: 8:10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Ticket sales 8:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Ainslie Street Terminal
Monday, August 6: Open - building hours: 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Ticket sales 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Closed 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
GRT Customer Service
Open 24/7 at 519-585-7555.
Waterloo Region Museum and Doon Heritage Village
Open Monday, Aug. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Schneider Haus National Historic Site
Open Monday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Region of Waterloo International Airport
Open - Will not be affected.
Waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste
There is regular curbside collection on Monday, Aug. 6, so have items out by 7 a.m. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites are closed for residential drop-off on the holiday.
What else is closed Aug. 6
• All Regional Administrative Offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, Airport Administrative offices)
• All Region of Waterloo Library branches
• Region of Waterloo Children’s Centres (closed from July 30 to Aug. 10).
• Sunnyside Home Reception and Administration
• Sunnyside Wellness Centre
• Community Alzheimer Day Program - Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge
