Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Kitchener and Waterloo Region

The Aud and all city arenas will be closed Monday, Aug. 6, including the Activa Box Office at the Aud. However, the Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Aug. 6 for rentals.

BUDD PARK

Budd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

Here’s a list of Region of Waterloo service changes for the Civic Day long weekend:

What’s open/not affected

• Regional of Waterloo Customer Service line Open 24/7- 519-575-4400

• Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday Schedule on Monday, Aug. 6. Plan ahead and pick up a day pass (single or family) at either the Charles or Ainslie transit terminals.

Charles Street Terminal

Monday, Aug. 6: Open - building hours: 8:10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Ticket sales 8:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ainslie Street Terminal

Monday, August 6: Open - building hours: 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Ticket sales 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Closed 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

GRT Customer Service

Open 24/7 at 519-585-7555.

Waterloo Region Museum and Doon Heritage Village

Open Monday, Aug. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schneider Haus National Historic Site

Open Monday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Open - Will not be affected.

Waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste

There is regular curbside collection on Monday, Aug. 6, so have items out by 7 a.m. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites are closed for residential drop-off on the holiday.

What else is closed Aug. 6

• All Regional Administrative Offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, Airport Administrative offices)

• All Region of Waterloo Library branches

• Region of Waterloo Children’s Centres (closed from July 30 to Aug. 10).

• Sunnyside Home Reception and Administration

• Sunnyside Wellness Centre

• Community Alzheimer Day Program - Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge