Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Kitchener

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6, but the building will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

POOLS

All outdoor pools will be open on Aug. 6 for drop-in recreational programming. All indoor pools will be closed on Aug. 6 for the holiday. Regularly scheduled programming will take place on Aug. 4 and 5, as all pools remain open on those days.

KITCHENER MARKET