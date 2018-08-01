Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Kitchener

News 02:00 PM Kitchener Post

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6, but the building will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

POOLS

All outdoor pools will be open on Aug. 6 for drop-in recreational programming. All indoor pools will be closed on Aug. 6 for the holiday. Regularly scheduled programming will take place on Aug. 4 and 5, as all pools remain open on those days.

KITCHENER MARKET

The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, Aug. 5 and Monday, Aug. 6. The International Food Court re-opens as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m.

KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

All community centres will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

THE AUD and ARENAS

The Aud & Arenas will be closed Monday, Aug. 6, including the Activa Box Office at the Aud as well as their administrative office. However, the Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Aug. 6 for rentals.

BUDD PARK

Budd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Kitchener

News 02:00 PM Kitchener Post

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6, but the building will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

POOLS

All outdoor pools will be open on Aug. 6 for drop-in recreational programming. All indoor pools will be closed on Aug. 6 for the holiday. Regularly scheduled programming will take place on Aug. 4 and 5, as all pools remain open on those days.

KITCHENER MARKET

The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, Aug. 5 and Monday, Aug. 6. The International Food Court re-opens as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m.

KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

All community centres will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

THE AUD and ARENAS

The Aud & Arenas will be closed Monday, Aug. 6, including the Activa Box Office at the Aud as well as their administrative office. However, the Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Aug. 6 for rentals.

BUDD PARK

Budd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Kitchener

News 02:00 PM Kitchener Post

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6, but the building will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

POOLS

All outdoor pools will be open on Aug. 6 for drop-in recreational programming. All indoor pools will be closed on Aug. 6 for the holiday. Regularly scheduled programming will take place on Aug. 4 and 5, as all pools remain open on those days.

KITCHENER MARKET

The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, Aug. 5 and Monday, Aug. 6. The International Food Court re-opens as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m.

KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

All community centres will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

THE AUD and ARENAS

The Aud & Arenas will be closed Monday, Aug. 6, including the Activa Box Office at the Aud as well as their administrative office. However, the Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Aug. 6 for rentals.

BUDD PARK

Budd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6.