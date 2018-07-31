Plan for high-tech Toronto neighbourhood moving forward

TORONTO — A board that advocates for the revitalization of Toronto's waterfront is moving forward in creating a plan to build a high-tech neighbourhood.
Waterfront Toronto says it approved an agreement to create the plan with Sidewalk Labs, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet.
The high-tech district will be in the Quayside development, along Toronto's eastern waterfront.
According to a press release, Sidewalk Labs committed US$50 million to the planning phase.
A proposal for the project says the community would centre on sustainability and affordability.
In October 2017, Waterfront Toronto announced it had chosen Sidewalk Labs to present a plan to design a brand new area of the city.
By The Canadian Press
