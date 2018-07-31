Canada encouraged by US-Mexico NAFTA talks

OTTAWA — Federal insiders say Canada's continental partners are simply trying to work through difficult bilateral sticking points on NAFTA, even as the Canadian government appears to have been left out of ongoing talks between the U.S. and Mexico.

Media reports say U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer and Mexican economy secretary Ildefonso Guajardo will meet this week in Washington to continue one-on-one trade talks that started last week.

NAFTA negotiations between the two countries have intensified since the recent election win by Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the Trump administration has been signalling a deal could be reached on the pact by the end of August.

Two senior Canadian government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter in public, insist they're encouraged the U.S. and Mexico have returned to the table to negotiate difficult bilateral issues such as labour changes in the auto sector — even if Canada wasn't invited to take part.