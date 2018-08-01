Qdoba Mexican Eats satisfies the Mexican food craving

Looking to satisfy that Mexican food craving? The new Qdoba Mexican Eats near Fairview Mall is the perfect spot for a quick and fulfilling meal. Qdoba satisfies the craving with a filling meal with plenty of taste and kick — if that’s your preference.

From burrito bowls to “Knockout Tacos" and tortilla soup, the franchise, which was founded in the U.S., provides a solid dining experience and quick meal. The Kitchener Qdoba location, which opened in May, is the seventh in Canada and third in Ontario with the other two being in London.

One of the big benefits they provide is offering a free first portion of guacamole and queso on their entrees, while offering a spicy diablo queso that has a kick to it. The regular-sized entrees like bowls, burritos, and grilled quesadilla range from $9.79 to $11.99 depending on the choice of protein.

Some of the Knockout Tacos are the Drunken Yardbird, Mad Rancher, Bohemian Veg and The Triple Threat. For vegetarians, Qdoba has several options including delicious sautéed veggies and black beans to fill your bowl or burrito.