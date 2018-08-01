It’s more than just Things Engraved

KITCHENER — Of all the businesses looking to cash in on marijuana legalization, Things Engraved probably isn't the first that comes to mind.
After all, the Kitchener-based retail chain is best known for personalized gifts like picture frames and stemware, often marking milestones such as weddings and birthdays.
"We don't want to turn our stores into a head shop," says chief executive officer Shawn Brock. "We're not going to be carrying bongs."
But offering "classy" items relating to cannabis culture isn't that big a stretch for stores that already carry flasks and lighters, he says. "I think any retailer today that's not seeing it as a real opportunity for the business is missing the boat."
It's a move that speaks to Brock's desire to shake up an admittedly tired brand. "It was stuck on a course that worked 15 years ago," says Brock, who arrived at the company in March. "The strategy that was needed then isn't what's needed today."
Brock highlights a relaunched website, new products, and an emphasis on unique local touches rather than a chain-wide, cookie-cutter approach for all of Things Engraved's nearly 90 corporately owned stores across Canada. Locally, there's a store at Waterloo's Conestoga Mall.
"A big push this year will be to look at every store, and treat ourselves as if we're still a mom and pop chain with three, four, five stores," he says. "What would be the emphasis to make those stores great?"
Signage and advertising could better reflect the local community, he says. A local artisan program will source gifts from artists in the area.
The company is also keen to change the impression that it's strictly a destination for personalized items marking special occasions.
"It doesn't just mean it's something that's metal that we're going to engrave," Brock says. "If it's a great gift, if it's on trend, if it's what our customers want, we'll bring it in."
Some of the products it sells aren't necessarily personalized at all. And if they are, there are any number of ways to do it these days — including 3D lasering, foiling, etching and embroidery.
Which brings Brock to the topic of the company name itself. When Things Engraved was founded in 1982, "it was a genius move to make it as literal as possible," he says. But more than three decades later, "it starts to weigh us down."
So what do you do with a familiar brand name that's gotten out-of-date? Brock admits he's not sure yet, but says a rebranding could be in the cards.
It could include a revised branding as new stores are opened, although growing the chain isn't a priority. Two new stores are opening this year, but three others have closed. "I'd rather have a few less stores but be highly profitable," Brock says.
About a third of the locations are kiosks. The company, owned since 2011 by Serruya Private Equity, employs about 500 people, with roughly 40 at the Kitchener head office.
The new website boasts more than 1,100 products and allows customers to preview hundreds of customization options. Brock wants to ensure the level of service offered in-store is maintained online.
"We spend a lot of time training our team members to really be unique gift experts," he says. "We're trying to create that experience online."
While he's looking at all aspects of the business in order to rejuvenate the brand, Brock says the changes were overdue.
"I've been pleasantly surprised at how hungry and accepting of change the teams have been," he says. "I don't think it's a surprise to those fighting in the trenches every day."
bdavis@therecord.com
Twitter: @DavisRecord
Twitter: @DavisRecord
KITCHENER — Of all the businesses looking to cash in on marijuana legalization, Things Engraved probably isn't the first that comes to mind.
After all, the Kitchener-based retail chain is best known for personalized gifts like picture frames and stemware, often marking milestones such as weddings and birthdays.
"We don't want to turn our stores into a head shop," says chief executive officer Shawn Brock. "We're not going to be carrying bongs."
But offering "classy" items relating to cannabis culture isn't that big a stretch for stores that already carry flasks and lighters, he says. "I think any retailer today that's not seeing it as a real opportunity for the business is missing the boat."
It's a move that speaks to Brock's desire to shake up an admittedly tired brand. "It was stuck on a course that worked 15 years ago," says Brock, who arrived at the company in March. "The strategy that was needed then isn't what's needed today."
Brock highlights a relaunched website, new products, and an emphasis on unique local touches rather than a chain-wide, cookie-cutter approach for all of Things Engraved's nearly 90 corporately owned stores across Canada. Locally, there's a store at Waterloo's Conestoga Mall.
"A big push this year will be to look at every store, and treat ourselves as if we're still a mom and pop chain with three, four, five stores," he says. "What would be the emphasis to make those stores great?"
Signage and advertising could better reflect the local community, he says. A local artisan program will source gifts from artists in the area.
The company is also keen to change the impression that it's strictly a destination for personalized items marking special occasions.
"It doesn't just mean it's something that's metal that we're going to engrave," Brock says. "If it's a great gift, if it's on trend, if it's what our customers want, we'll bring it in."
Some of the products it sells aren't necessarily personalized at all. And if they are, there are any number of ways to do it these days — including 3D lasering, foiling, etching and embroidery.
Which brings Brock to the topic of the company name itself. When Things Engraved was founded in 1982, "it was a genius move to make it as literal as possible," he says. But more than three decades later, "it starts to weigh us down."
So what do you do with a familiar brand name that's gotten out-of-date? Brock admits he's not sure yet, but says a rebranding could be in the cards.
It could include a revised branding as new stores are opened, although growing the chain isn't a priority. Two new stores are opening this year, but three others have closed. "I'd rather have a few less stores but be highly profitable," Brock says.
About a third of the locations are kiosks. The company, owned since 2011 by Serruya Private Equity, employs about 500 people, with roughly 40 at the Kitchener head office.
The new website boasts more than 1,100 products and allows customers to preview hundreds of customization options. Brock wants to ensure the level of service offered in-store is maintained online.
"We spend a lot of time training our team members to really be unique gift experts," he says. "We're trying to create that experience online."
While he's looking at all aspects of the business in order to rejuvenate the brand, Brock says the changes were overdue.
"I've been pleasantly surprised at how hungry and accepting of change the teams have been," he says. "I don't think it's a surprise to those fighting in the trenches every day."
bdavis@therecord.com
Twitter: @DavisRecord
Twitter: @DavisRecord
KITCHENER — Of all the businesses looking to cash in on marijuana legalization, Things Engraved probably isn't the first that comes to mind.
After all, the Kitchener-based retail chain is best known for personalized gifts like picture frames and stemware, often marking milestones such as weddings and birthdays.
"We don't want to turn our stores into a head shop," says chief executive officer Shawn Brock. "We're not going to be carrying bongs."
But offering "classy" items relating to cannabis culture isn't that big a stretch for stores that already carry flasks and lighters, he says. "I think any retailer today that's not seeing it as a real opportunity for the business is missing the boat."
It's a move that speaks to Brock's desire to shake up an admittedly tired brand. "It was stuck on a course that worked 15 years ago," says Brock, who arrived at the company in March. "The strategy that was needed then isn't what's needed today."
Brock highlights a relaunched website, new products, and an emphasis on unique local touches rather than a chain-wide, cookie-cutter approach for all of Things Engraved's nearly 90 corporately owned stores across Canada. Locally, there's a store at Waterloo's Conestoga Mall.
"A big push this year will be to look at every store, and treat ourselves as if we're still a mom and pop chain with three, four, five stores," he says. "What would be the emphasis to make those stores great?"
Signage and advertising could better reflect the local community, he says. A local artisan program will source gifts from artists in the area.
The company is also keen to change the impression that it's strictly a destination for personalized items marking special occasions.
"It doesn't just mean it's something that's metal that we're going to engrave," Brock says. "If it's a great gift, if it's on trend, if it's what our customers want, we'll bring it in."
Some of the products it sells aren't necessarily personalized at all. And if they are, there are any number of ways to do it these days — including 3D lasering, foiling, etching and embroidery.
Which brings Brock to the topic of the company name itself. When Things Engraved was founded in 1982, "it was a genius move to make it as literal as possible," he says. But more than three decades later, "it starts to weigh us down."
So what do you do with a familiar brand name that's gotten out-of-date? Brock admits he's not sure yet, but says a rebranding could be in the cards.
It could include a revised branding as new stores are opened, although growing the chain isn't a priority. Two new stores are opening this year, but three others have closed. "I'd rather have a few less stores but be highly profitable," Brock says.
About a third of the locations are kiosks. The company, owned since 2011 by Serruya Private Equity, employs about 500 people, with roughly 40 at the Kitchener head office.
The new website boasts more than 1,100 products and allows customers to preview hundreds of customization options. Brock wants to ensure the level of service offered in-store is maintained online.
"We spend a lot of time training our team members to really be unique gift experts," he says. "We're trying to create that experience online."
While he's looking at all aspects of the business in order to rejuvenate the brand, Brock says the changes were overdue.
"I've been pleasantly surprised at how hungry and accepting of change the teams have been," he says. "I don't think it's a surprise to those fighting in the trenches every day."
bdavis@therecord.com
Twitter: @DavisRecord
Twitter: @DavisRecord