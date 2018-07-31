Police ID man who died in plane crash

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Provincial police have identified the man who died in a plane crash near North Bay, Ont., as a 57-year-old from Ottawa.

They say Michael MacNeil was killed after the Ultralight plane went down in the bush about 100 metres from Talon Lake, in the Bonfield Township, Ont., on Monday morning.

Police say a fire broke out at the crash site and local cottagers reacted quickly to the situation.

They say about 20 to 25 cottagers tried to put out the fire by using buckets and coolers full of water, handing them over to one another in a chain up to the crash site.