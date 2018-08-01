New private elementary schools open for kids with special needs

WATERLOO REGION — Sean Theal struggled to learn in a regular school, hampered by his anxieties. He needed more personal attention.
His mother found him a small private school where he's thriving, sharing a classroom with his younger sister Simone.
"I'm definitely sure this was a good decision," said Sean, 13. "I do work that's not too hard but not too easy. I can always be learning, and not be like stuck behind, or being held back."
For parents who can afford the tuition, private schools are often helpful, providing a specialized education tailored to specific needs.
In Ontario, private schools achieve this without the partial funding that taxpayers in five other provinces extend to private education.
"Public schools have to meet so many challenges," said Nicole Didyk, Sean's mother. Her four children attend a mix of public and private schools.
"Putting some funding into a private system, for kids who can really benefit from a different system, I think that would free up more resources in the public system," she said.
Sean attends the AIM Learning Community in Kitchener. It provides personalized education while mixing ages and abilities in the same classroom. The school, charging $12,000 in full tuition, has grown past 30 students since opening as a business two years ago.
"It's kind of going back to that idea of the old schoolhouse," said parent Meg Lagrotta, a school promoter and educator whose son, 12, is enrolled there.
Another private school launches in September, for children with special needs such as autism and anxiety. The Oak Bridge Academy will open in Cambridge with 40 students, operating as a non-profit charity.
The school will mix therapy with schooling.
"We're merging the two and we're providing a therapeutic environment in an educational setting," principal Kathie Shaw said.
Laura Martin hopes this mix will help her autistic son learn. He's 9.
"Putting therapists and teachers in a school that understands and knows autism ... and will see the potential in him, that's a big thing," she said.
She knows that children such as her son aren't easily accommodated in public schools. Teachers in regular schools have full classrooms "and now they have to deal with a kid with special needs who gets overwhelmed really easily?" Martin said.
"It's just a lot to expect of a teacher in a regular classroom. He needs something different in order to learn and I think this is a great opportunity for him."
Martin knows that other parents can't afford the full Oak Bridge tuition at $22,000. She volunteers at the school, which also relies on donations and fundraising, and she has taken calls from frustrated parents.
"They just want their kid to succeed," she said. "My heart breaks for those parents that call, and then they hear the tuition, and then they're crying on the phone. It's hard."
If Oak Bridge succeeds she hopes the province will see the benefits. "It would be great if they would fund schools like this in the future," she said.
In this region more than 3,000 students are enrolled in about 50 private elementary schools. That's about one in every 17 local children.
Private elementary schools don't have to follow the Ontario curriculum or have certified teachers, although some do. Some schools are religious, some are academic, some serve special needs. Some are businesses, others are charities.
"Not all children fit into a square peg," Lagrotta said. "There is a school out there for everyone."
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
