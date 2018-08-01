Indigenous child and family centre to open in Kitchener

"We need meditation space," said Jackson, who would also like to have space to grow medicinal plants.

He said he hopes to offer cultural programming such as learning to make drums, and learning traditional songs, dances and stories.

Jackson said he hears from families who have adopted Indigenous children or are foster parents and "they want to give their children a cultural experience."

The agency is also being assisted by the Region of Waterloo and the YMCA, said Jackson, who started an Anishnabeg Outreach business called AO Home Cleaning.

The money generated by the business will pay for extras such as diapers, books and food for the centre, he said.

Jackson said he plans to hire three additional staff.

He said he hopes the centre can provide children and their families the "best first start in life."

Jackson said some Indigenous youth become disenfranchised early on in school, leading to them dropping out.

"In Grade 8 my teacher hated me because I was Indigenous and I looked Indigenous," said Jackson, who is Métis and grew up in northern Saskatchewan.

Jackson got good marks in school and participated in sports and received his master's degree in industrial psychology from the University of Waterloo.

He said he wants to help youth who "got turned off school in Grade 5, Grade 6" and mentor them in math, science and English so that "school becomes a gift."

