Tent city protesters move to fourth location in downtown Kitchener

"It's unpredictable what can happen," he said about living on the street.

While supporting the tent city cause, he has been carrying three naloxone kits with him — including the one that hangs on a tree branch over his tent.

He's quite familiar with the antidote that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, as he's had to use it on people in the past.

There are other challenges that come with being homeless.

"It's very difficult to keep your property while you're on the street," he said.

"If it ain't glued down it's definitely gone and that's just a given rule on the street.

"Another thing is, you've got bickering and fighting between people who don't like other people, and it's dangerous. Look for instance, we had a stabbing at the last site we were at."

On Tuesday at about 12:30 a.m. in Sandhills Park in the downtown core, one of the tent city occupants was stabbed by someone the protesters say was not a member of the tent city.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is unknown.

The camp had moved into Sandhills Park in the Cedar Hill neighbourhood on Monday evening. They were quickly paid a visit by Kitchener bylaw enforcement who told them they had until noon Tuesday to leave.

The protesters had moved to the site after being told to leave the front lawn of a Region of Waterloo building on Weber and Queen streets. And prior to that, the group launched the annual tent-city protest in Victoria Park, from where they were eventually asked to leave by the city.

"Our end goal is to get everyone into housing," protest organizer Julian Ichim said. "Tent city is more than just a simple protest — the people who are staying in tent city are people who have fallen between the cracks and don't have anywhere else to go.

"Tent city is there to provide them with a place to go and we'll be here until everyone at tent city gets into housing, which we hope will be soon."

He added that the rules at shelters are not always workable for people and overcrowding can be an issue.

Deb Schlichter, the region's director of housing services, said the region has connected with tent city protesters on several occasions to bring them housing applications. But she said it is not an immediate solution as there are waiting lists.

lbooth@therecord.com,

Twitter: @BoothRecord

