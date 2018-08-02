Two injured after garbage truck and car crash

LONDON, Ont. — Two people were taken to hospital after a garbage truck and car crashed south of London.
Middlesex County police say they believe the car failed to heed a stop sign.
Emergency services were called around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Paramedics and firefighters helped the two drivers, who had to be taken to hospital.
Officers say they may lay charges once their investigation is complete.
By The Canadian Press
