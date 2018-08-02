Waterloo mayor takes exception with city's drop on list of best places to live

Many patients travel to other cities for specific health issues with no research hospitals in the area, but Jaworsky hopes that changes in the future.

“Ideally we want to have a state of the art research hospital in our area in the coming years, we have our great universities, we have great research, and so many more things are becoming biomechanical, which is our area of expertise.”

Also not playing into the rankings is entrepreneurship and innovation, a definite strong point in Waterloo.

“Some other things to look at is what’s not counted, so our leadership and entrepreneurship doesn’t factor into the rankings, and neither do our three great post-secondary institutes which are gushers of talent for our community and for all of Canada,” Jaworsky added.

According to the data in the MoneySense study in 2017, Waterloo's median household income was $90,726 and in 2018 the average household income is $113,386. The average value of primary real estate was $467,659 in 2017 while in 2018, rose to $557,790.

The average property tax in Waterloo was also stated to rise from $3,180 to $3,466 according to the data. The crime rate also went up slightly from 2017 to 2018.

In the provincial rankings, Waterloo is ranked 26th.

Jaworsky added that the rankings are rewarding communities, especially those adjacent to bigger cities, that have a lot of migrated retirees and as a result, a lower unemployment rate.

“Skyrocketing population growth in communities that are adjacent to Canada’s biggest cities are rewarded with incredible rankings jumps. You’ll see that, I think there’s (about) 15-plus communities that weren’t even in the top 100 leapt over Waterloo this year because of their skyrocketing growth. Our population growth isn’t skyrocketing, it’s middle of the road, and I think that’s a good thing for our community.”

However, he takes a constructive and positive approach when it comes to analyzing and interpreting the results of a list like this.

“I take them as a baseline a for how we can improve our community, not to get too high on your laurels, because as you can see, things can change based on (simply ranking factors), he said. “But then to look at what you are doing good at and what things you can do better in your community. Third party analysis is often good for offering a different viewpoint.”

“I appreciate the work that they do, and how they can highlight certain thing for communities and hopefully entrepreneurship and innovation are factored into the future.



