Man asks police for blood-alcohol test, fails

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn't drunk.

Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar early Wednesday morning and set out to show his friends he wasn't impaired.

It's alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ont., police station to prove his point.

Police say he asked for a breath test and officers obliged.