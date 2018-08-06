International acts, Juno winners to take stage at annual TD Kitchener Blues Festival

The stages are set for the 18th annual TD Kitchener Blues Festival this weekend.
The festival's ticketed fundraiser on Thursday evening in Victoria Park features American singer-songwriter Jonny Lang, with special guest Rik Emmett of RESolution9 and Triumph.
Dozens of other shows are free to the public, taking place over the course of the weekend on three main outdoor stages downtown.
"We've got 86 individual performances, two that will be ticketed, but the rest are free admission," said Claude Cloutier, the festival's artistic director and vice-president.
"The format is pretty well the same," he said. "We have workshops in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, we have the 12-bar blues program, and there are 26-bar shows beginning at 11 p.m., when the stages shut down."
As one of the region's largest annual live music events, the Kitchener Blues Festival draws about 150,000 people to the downtown, with an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 visitors each year.
With large crowds in past years, outdoor stages have been at capacity, with up to 20,000 people along King Street outside Kitchener City Hall.
"We have some pretty heavy hitters," said Cloutier.
Among many well-known names at this year's festival is band Tinariwen, all the way from the Sahara Desert region of northern Mali in West Africa. The band will close out the festival on the YNC King Street stage on Sunday at 5 p.m.
"They're a Grammy Award-winning band and I'm really excited to have them perform at our festival as just one of their two Canadian dates this summer," said Cloutier. "Some people say, 'Well, an African band isn't really blues music,' but it really is with this band — it's remarkable. I think people are going to be impressed and I think it will be attractive and appealing to all cultures in the community."
This year's edition of the festival will welcome Robert Gordon, a rockabilly legend from New York City, alongside England's Chris Spedding. They'll appear on the business improvement area (BIA) stage on King Street at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Chris Robinson, former lead singer of The Black Crowes, will play with his band, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, which has apparently never performed in Canada before, Cloutier said.
Juno Award-winning artists Sue Foley, Sass Jordan and Paul Reddick will also be taking their talents to the festival stage.
Foley will perform Sunday at the OLG Clock Tower Stage and at 7 p.m. on the same day at The Boathouse.
"I'm completely stoked. We've been doing really with this album,"Ice Queen," and just kind of riding a wave of good vibes and success with the album," said Foley. "The shows have been great."
The 50-year-old has a long history with the Kitchener area and said she played quite a bit at the old blues bar, Pop The Gator, which opened in 1989 and has since closed.
Foley — a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist — said Kitchener helped launch her career.
"This goes way back for me, the history with Kitchener-Waterloo in general. Great town, and we've always had a fantastic time," she said.
In 2001, Foley's album, "Love Comin' Down," was awarded blues album of the year at the Junos.
Like Foley, Reddick, a 2017 Juno winner for his record "Ride the One," has a history with Kitchener as well, dating back 25 years.
"I have a lot of friends (in Kitchener), and I love playing at The Boathouse. It's a beautiful spot, so I'm probably just going to spend an extra day or two, just to visit," said Reddick, a Toronto native.
The harmonica player, vocalist and songwriter was also particularly excited for Holger Petersen, who founded Reddick's label, Stony Plain Records.
Petersen, who also hosts "Saturday Night Blues" on CBC, will be receiving the Mel Brown Award, named after the local blues legend.
Jordan, who won the most promising vocalist award at the 1989 Junos, was nominated for female vocalist of the year in 1990, 1993 and 1995.
More information about this year's festival, along with the full lineup, can be found at www.kitchenerbluesfestival.com.
The stages are set for the 18th annual TD Kitchener Blues Festival this weekend.
The festival's ticketed fundraiser on Thursday evening in Victoria Park features American singer-songwriter Jonny Lang, with special guest Rik Emmett of RESolution9 and Triumph.
Dozens of other shows are free to the public, taking place over the course of the weekend on three main outdoor stages downtown.
"We've got 86 individual performances, two that will be ticketed, but the rest are free admission," said Claude Cloutier, the festival's artistic director and vice-president.
"The format is pretty well the same," he said. "We have workshops in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, we have the 12-bar blues program, and there are 26-bar shows beginning at 11 p.m., when the stages shut down."
As one of the region's largest annual live music events, the Kitchener Blues Festival draws about 150,000 people to the downtown, with an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 visitors each year.
With large crowds in past years, outdoor stages have been at capacity, with up to 20,000 people along King Street outside Kitchener City Hall.
"We have some pretty heavy hitters," said Cloutier.
Among many well-known names at this year's festival is band Tinariwen, all the way from the Sahara Desert region of northern Mali in West Africa. The band will close out the festival on the YNC King Street stage on Sunday at 5 p.m.
"They're a Grammy Award-winning band and I'm really excited to have them perform at our festival as just one of their two Canadian dates this summer," said Cloutier. "Some people say, 'Well, an African band isn't really blues music,' but it really is with this band — it's remarkable. I think people are going to be impressed and I think it will be attractive and appealing to all cultures in the community."
This year's edition of the festival will welcome Robert Gordon, a rockabilly legend from New York City, alongside England's Chris Spedding. They'll appear on the business improvement area (BIA) stage on King Street at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Chris Robinson, former lead singer of The Black Crowes, will play with his band, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, which has apparently never performed in Canada before, Cloutier said.
Juno Award-winning artists Sue Foley, Sass Jordan and Paul Reddick will also be taking their talents to the festival stage.
Foley will perform Sunday at the OLG Clock Tower Stage and at 7 p.m. on the same day at The Boathouse.
"I'm completely stoked. We've been doing really with this album,"Ice Queen," and just kind of riding a wave of good vibes and success with the album," said Foley. "The shows have been great."
The 50-year-old has a long history with the Kitchener area and said she played quite a bit at the old blues bar, Pop The Gator, which opened in 1989 and has since closed.
Foley — a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist — said Kitchener helped launch her career.
"This goes way back for me, the history with Kitchener-Waterloo in general. Great town, and we've always had a fantastic time," she said.
In 2001, Foley's album, "Love Comin' Down," was awarded blues album of the year at the Junos.
Like Foley, Reddick, a 2017 Juno winner for his record "Ride the One," has a history with Kitchener as well, dating back 25 years.
"I have a lot of friends (in Kitchener), and I love playing at The Boathouse. It's a beautiful spot, so I'm probably just going to spend an extra day or two, just to visit," said Reddick, a Toronto native.
The harmonica player, vocalist and songwriter was also particularly excited for Holger Petersen, who founded Reddick's label, Stony Plain Records.
Petersen, who also hosts "Saturday Night Blues" on CBC, will be receiving the Mel Brown Award, named after the local blues legend.
Jordan, who won the most promising vocalist award at the 1989 Junos, was nominated for female vocalist of the year in 1990, 1993 and 1995.
More information about this year's festival, along with the full lineup, can be found at www.kitchenerbluesfestival.com.
The stages are set for the 18th annual TD Kitchener Blues Festival this weekend.
The festival's ticketed fundraiser on Thursday evening in Victoria Park features American singer-songwriter Jonny Lang, with special guest Rik Emmett of RESolution9 and Triumph.
Dozens of other shows are free to the public, taking place over the course of the weekend on three main outdoor stages downtown.
"We've got 86 individual performances, two that will be ticketed, but the rest are free admission," said Claude Cloutier, the festival's artistic director and vice-president.
"The format is pretty well the same," he said. "We have workshops in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, we have the 12-bar blues program, and there are 26-bar shows beginning at 11 p.m., when the stages shut down."
As one of the region's largest annual live music events, the Kitchener Blues Festival draws about 150,000 people to the downtown, with an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 visitors each year.
With large crowds in past years, outdoor stages have been at capacity, with up to 20,000 people along King Street outside Kitchener City Hall.
"We have some pretty heavy hitters," said Cloutier.
Among many well-known names at this year's festival is band Tinariwen, all the way from the Sahara Desert region of northern Mali in West Africa. The band will close out the festival on the YNC King Street stage on Sunday at 5 p.m.
"They're a Grammy Award-winning band and I'm really excited to have them perform at our festival as just one of their two Canadian dates this summer," said Cloutier. "Some people say, 'Well, an African band isn't really blues music,' but it really is with this band — it's remarkable. I think people are going to be impressed and I think it will be attractive and appealing to all cultures in the community."
This year's edition of the festival will welcome Robert Gordon, a rockabilly legend from New York City, alongside England's Chris Spedding. They'll appear on the business improvement area (BIA) stage on King Street at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Chris Robinson, former lead singer of The Black Crowes, will play with his band, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, which has apparently never performed in Canada before, Cloutier said.
Juno Award-winning artists Sue Foley, Sass Jordan and Paul Reddick will also be taking their talents to the festival stage.
Foley will perform Sunday at the OLG Clock Tower Stage and at 7 p.m. on the same day at The Boathouse.
"I'm completely stoked. We've been doing really with this album,"Ice Queen," and just kind of riding a wave of good vibes and success with the album," said Foley. "The shows have been great."
The 50-year-old has a long history with the Kitchener area and said she played quite a bit at the old blues bar, Pop The Gator, which opened in 1989 and has since closed.
Foley — a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist — said Kitchener helped launch her career.
"This goes way back for me, the history with Kitchener-Waterloo in general. Great town, and we've always had a fantastic time," she said.
In 2001, Foley's album, "Love Comin' Down," was awarded blues album of the year at the Junos.
Like Foley, Reddick, a 2017 Juno winner for his record "Ride the One," has a history with Kitchener as well, dating back 25 years.
"I have a lot of friends (in Kitchener), and I love playing at The Boathouse. It's a beautiful spot, so I'm probably just going to spend an extra day or two, just to visit," said Reddick, a Toronto native.
The harmonica player, vocalist and songwriter was also particularly excited for Holger Petersen, who founded Reddick's label, Stony Plain Records.
Petersen, who also hosts "Saturday Night Blues" on CBC, will be receiving the Mel Brown Award, named after the local blues legend.
Jordan, who won the most promising vocalist award at the 1989 Junos, was nominated for female vocalist of the year in 1990, 1993 and 1995.
More information about this year's festival, along with the full lineup, can be found at www.kitchenerbluesfestival.com.