International acts, Juno winners to take stage at annual TD Kitchener Blues Festival

This year's edition of the festival will welcome Robert Gordon, a rockabilly legend from New York City, alongside England's Chris Spedding. They'll appear on the business improvement area (BIA) stage on King Street at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Chris Robinson, former lead singer of The Black Crowes, will play with his band, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, which has apparently never performed in Canada before, Cloutier said.

Juno Award-winning artists Sue Foley, Sass Jordan and Paul Reddick will also be taking their talents to the festival stage.

Foley will perform Sunday at the OLG Clock Tower Stage and at 7 p.m. on the same day at The Boathouse.

"I'm completely stoked. We've been doing really with this album,"Ice Queen," and just kind of riding a wave of good vibes and success with the album," said Foley. "The shows have been great."

The 50-year-old has a long history with the Kitchener area and said she played quite a bit at the old blues bar, Pop The Gator, which opened in 1989 and has since closed.

Foley — a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist — said Kitchener helped launch her career.

"This goes way back for me, the history with Kitchener-Waterloo in general. Great town, and we've always had a fantastic time," she said.

In 2001, Foley's album, "Love Comin' Down," was awarded blues album of the year at the Junos.

Like Foley, Reddick, a 2017 Juno winner for his record "Ride the One," has a history with Kitchener as well, dating back 25 years.

"I have a lot of friends (in Kitchener), and I love playing at The Boathouse. It's a beautiful spot, so I'm probably just going to spend an extra day or two, just to visit," said Reddick, a Toronto native.

The harmonica player, vocalist and songwriter was also particularly excited for Holger Petersen, who founded Reddick's label, Stony Plain Records.

Petersen, who also hosts "Saturday Night Blues" on CBC, will be receiving the Mel Brown Award, named after the local blues legend.

Jordan, who won the most promising vocalist award at the 1989 Junos, was nominated for female vocalist of the year in 1990, 1993 and 1995.

More information about this year's festival, along with the full lineup, can be found at www.kitchenerbluesfestival.com.