Toronto stock index ends up along with U.S.

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed up slightly as utilities and materials stocks rose, while the loonie rose after strong Canadian export data and moderate jobs numbers out of the U.S.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 11.08 points at 16,420.24 despite a drop in energy and financial stocks.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 136.42 points 25,462.58. The S&P 500 index ended up 13.13 points at 2,840.35 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 9.32 points at 7,812.01.
The Canadian dollar averaged 77.02 cents US, up 0.18 of a US cent after Statistics Canada reported better-than-expected export numbers.
The September crude contract closed down 47 cents at US$68.49 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract ended up $3.10 at $1,223.20 an ounce and the September copper contract closed up two cents at $2.76 a pound.
By The Canadian Press
