What's going on here: 8-storey apartment building planned at Strasburg/Block Line roads

The northeast corner of Strasburg and Block Line roads has sat vacant for seven years, with construction warnings and no trespassing signs posted on fencing that surrounds the site.

According to Kitchener planning staff, an eight-storey, 141-unit multi-residential development proposed by Drewlo Holdings is currently on hold at the site plan stage. Because it doesn't require a zoning change, it doesn't need to come through council.

The 1.8-acre property at 599 Strasburg Rd. abuts residential duplexes on Selkirk Drive and apartments on Strasburg Road, and was "vegetated" prior to being cleared in 2012, according to Janine Oosterveld, the city's manager of site development and customer service.

She said Drewlo requested a site alteration to move out soils not conducive to development and replaced it with backfill from another development site.